Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have a 1.02.2 minute lead at the head of the field going into the penultimate stage, SS19 Atlantic Drive, with Sam Moffett in second place. Sitting in third is Josh Moffett, 5.7 seconds off his brother Sam.

In the National category, Ian Barrett has now opened up a 33.8 second lead from Kevin Gallagher in his Darrian T90 GTR.

Oisin Kelly was at the end of SS18 Fanad…