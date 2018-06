Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have claimed victory in the 2018 Joule Donegal International Rally today and have their names in the record books with their third win in a row in Donegal.

It was Ian Barrett who claimed victory in the National Category along with Paul McGee.

Oisin Kelly was at the end of the Final Stage SS20 Glen, and he spoke with the victorious crews, who were emotional after their respective wins…

Chris Ashmore wrapped up the rest of the day’s action and final standings…