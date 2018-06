9-21 v 4-08 was the final score in the Ulster Ladies SFC final on Sunday when Donegal proved too strong for Armagh.

After the match, Pauric Hilferty spoke with Player of the Match Yvonne Bonner, Geraldine McLaughlin and joint manager Maxi Curran…

Pauric also spoke with Ulster President and last year’s Donegal Ladies manager Micheal Naughton…