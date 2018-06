The Donegal Ladies defeated Armagh to claim victory in the Ulster Ladies SFC Final at Brewster Park on a scoreline of 9-21 v 4-08.

Geraldine McLaughlin and Yvonne Bonner both scored 3-05 each as they helped Donegal on to a second Ulster title in a row.

Pauric Hilferty and former Donegal manager Davy McLaughlin spoke after the match…