Donegal International Rally – Reaction from the Top Crews

The Joule Donegal International Rally has come to an end for 2018, and it was Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett who claimed victory for the third year in a row.

You can hear from Manus and Donal HERE, and below you can hear from the Moffett brothers Sam and Josh, who came second and third respectively in the International category…

Ian Barrett and Paul McGee claimed victory in the National, and you can hear from them , along with Kevin Gallagher who finished second, and Ryan Moore, navigator for Gary Kiernan who finished in third…