Almost 70 people arrested so far over Rally Weekend

Gardai have confirmed that almost 70 people have been arrested over rally weekend.

A further 38 people were arrested overnight and this morning for a range of offences, on top of the 30 arrested on Friday night/ Saturday morning.

It brings to total 68 the number arrested so far this weekend.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan said most of the arrests happened in and around the Letterkenny area with a few close to the border.

39 people were arrested over the weekend for public order offences, 16 for dangerous driving and six for drink-driving.

One male was arrested for the possession of drugs – he is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Inspector Sheridan also stressed none of those arrested were attending the rally at the time.