Joule Donegal International Rally: Reaction after Stages 7 and 8 on Day 2

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett continue to lead the Joule Donegal International Rally, but Garry Jennings has been fastest on both stages so far today and he is closing the gap after Declan Boyle was forced to pull out of the rally due to mechanical issues with his Ford Fiesta WRC.

The cars are now in service at Milford Mart, and Chris Ashmore spoke with Donal Barrett, Garry Jennings and Gary Cooney as they came into service…

Chris also spoke with some of the National competitors; Brian Brogan, who went off into a field but got back on track and is still taking part. He also spoke with Kevin Eves, who is struggling with his car, and also with Dungloe’s Patrick McHugh, as well as Andrew McTaggart…