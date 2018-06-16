Joule Donegal International Rally: Kelly and Barrett lead International but Tourish is out of National

After the first stage of Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally, Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett still lead the International Category. Garry Jennings was the fastest on Stage 7, Carn Hill, and he now trails second placed Declan Boyle by 2.3 seconds, 18.9 seconds off the leaders.

The big news from Stage 7 was that Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney, who were leading the National Category, are out of the Donegal Rally 2018 due to mechanical issues. That now means that Ian Barrett leads the National Category, 35.9 seconds ahead of Kevin Gallagher.

Oisin Kelly had the latest from the end of Carn Hill…