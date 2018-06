Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett are the only WRC left in the Donegal International Rally, and they have a 1.36.3 lead over their nearest rivals Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, who are in a Ford Fiesta R5.

In the National Category, Ian Barrett and Paul McGee still lead the way ahead of Kevin Gallagher and Noel O’Sullivan by 24.8 seconds.

The cars are now in service following the first loop over Gartan and Trentagh.

Oisin Kelly has the latest…

International Top 10:

National Top 10: