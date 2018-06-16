Joule Donegal International Rally: Jennings out of Donegal Rally after going off on SS 11 Gartan

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are out of the Joule Donegal International Rally after they went off on SS11 Gartan.

That now means that Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett hold a commanding 1.39.6 minute lead over now second placed Josh Moffett in the International Category.

Kelly and Barrett are the only WRC car left in the Rally, with the rest of the Top 5 made up of Ford Fiesta R5s/

In the National Category, Ian Barrett still leads the way from Kevin Gallagher by 38.7 seconds.

Chris Ashmore and Oisin Kelly reported live for Highland Radio Sport…