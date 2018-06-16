AudioSport Joule Donegal International Rally: Drivers react after Stage 12 Trentagh By News Highland - June 16, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Aidran Heerrington . Photo Brian McDaid/Cristeph Studio The cars are just through stage 12 Trentagh and Manus Kelly and Ian Barrett lead the International and National categories respectively. Oisin Kelly spoke to some drivers, including leader Manus Kelly, as they came off SS12 Trentagh… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/1606-Reaction-off-Trentagh-12.mp3