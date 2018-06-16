Joule Donegal International Rally: Drivers react after Stage 12 Trentagh

Aidran Heerrington . Photo Brian McDaid/Cristeph Studio

The cars are just through stage 12 Trentagh and Manus Kelly and Ian Barrett lead the International and National categories respectively.

Oisin Kelly spoke to some drivers, including leader Manus Kelly, as they came off SS12 Trentagh…

