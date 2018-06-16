Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 2 Wrap – Manus Kelly leads International while Ian Barrett is leading National

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett are leading the Joule Donegal International Rally at the end of Day 2. The National Category is led by Ian Barrett and Paul McGee.

Kelly and Barrett lead Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in the International by 1.39.7 minutes, and Ian Barrett and Paul McGee lead Kevin Gallagher and Noel O’Sullivan in the National by 24.8 seconds.

It was a big day that saw Declan Boyle, who was sitting in second, pull out early on due to mechanical issues, and Garry Jennings, who had been pushing Manus Kelly, crashed out on SS11 Gartan.

Oisin Kelly had all the latest news at the end of Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally…