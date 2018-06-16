Garda car involved in early morning collision in Letterkenny

A Garda car has been involved in a collision overnight.
The crash happened at around 3am this morning in the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny.
The patrol car was stopped dealing with a separate incident when the collision occurred.
Contrary to other reports today, Gardai have confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that the Garda car was rammed.
A number of Gardai were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to minor injuries but it’s understood that they have since been released.
One male was arrested at the scene.