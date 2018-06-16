Garda car involved in early morning collision in Letterkenny

By
News Highland
-

A Garda car has been involved in a collision overnight.

The crash happened at around 3am this morning in the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny.

The patrol car was stopped dealing with a separate incident when the collision occurred.

Contrary to other reports today, Gardai have confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that the Garda car was rammed.

A number of Gardai were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to minor injuries but it’s understood that they have since been released.

One male was arrested at the scene.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR