There’s a warning Brexit could lead to a rise in the smuggling of goods across the border.

A new report from Retailers Against Smuggling shows businesses along the border are 7 times more concerned about the impact of Brexit on smuggling than this time last year.

The survey also shows 60 per cent of retailers in the North have noticed a rise in the trade of smuggled goods in the last year.

Benny Gilsenan from Retailers Against Smuggling says avoiding a hard border is crucial: