Joule Donegal International Rally Stage 5: Puncture for Garry Jennings as Kelly and Barrett re-take the lead

There was more drama on Day One of the Joule Donegal International Rally as Garry Jennings, who led after stage 4, suffered a puncture and dropped to third in the standings on Stage 5.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett recovered from their mishap on Stage 2 to reclaim first place again, 7.5 seconds ahead of Darren Gass and Enda Sherry in second.

Damien Tourish still leads the National Category of the Donegal Rally following Stage 5, 13 seconds ahead of Ian Barrett, and 32.1 seconds ahead of Kevin Gallagher.

Chris Ashmore had the latest from the end of Stage 5…