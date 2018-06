Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have started the defense of their Joule Donegal International Rally title, setting the pace after Stage 1.

4.24.5 was their time on the first stage, Breenagh, 7.7 seconds ahead of Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, and a further 0.7 seconds ahead of Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley.

Oisin Kelly had the latest from the end of Stage 1…