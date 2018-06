Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy lead after Stage 4 of the Joule Donegal International Rally, but Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, who are going for three in a row in the International, are just 11.4 seconds behind them in second place.

Oisin Kelly reports from the end of Stage 4…

Damien Tourish leads by 14.5 seconds in the National Category, with Ian Barrett in second and Kevin Galagher a further 15.9 seconds back in third.