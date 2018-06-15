Joule Donegal International Rally: Jennings and Kennedy in first after three stages – cars in Service

The cars are in service after the first three stages of the Joule Donegal International Rally, and Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy lead the International Rally category, while Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney lead the National Category.

Donagh Kelly was leading after SS2 but he went off on Stage 3, which has ended his rally for 2018.

Oisin Kelly has the latest from the action and we hear from Rally leader Garry Jennings…

