Joule Donegal International Rally: Driver Reaction from Service after three stages

The Joule Donegal International Rally has run through three stages and Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy lead the way in the International Category, while Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney lead the National.

Chris Ashmore is placed in service for Highland Radio, and he spoke with National rally leader Damien Tourish, second placed Ian Barrett, third placed Kevin Gallagher and Gary McPhillips…

Chris also spoke with Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, who is a Ford Fiesta R5, in the International Category and with Derry’s Callum Devine, who is in his first race in an R5 car on Irish soil…