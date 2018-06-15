Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 1 Wrap

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett are leading the Joule Donegal International Rally after Day One.

They lead by 21.2 seconds ahead of second placed Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly. Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are in third, a further 1.5 seconds behind, while Darren Gass and Enda Sherry and Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes make up the top 5 in the International.

It’s a tight battle in the National where Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney are just 0.3 seconds ahead of Ian Barrett and Paul McGee. Kevin Gallagher sits in third, while Gary McPhillips is fourth. Making up the top 5 is Gary Kiernan.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up the day’s action, and also spoke with Manus Kelly, Declan Boyle, Garry Jennings and leader of the National Category Damien Tourish…

