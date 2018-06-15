International and National Reaction from Day 1 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

It was a thrilling day at the Joule Donegal International Rally, with the lead in the International Category changing hands 3 times over the 6 stages.

Donagh Kelly was forced to pull out of the rally after his car went off the road, Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett ahd to make up time after they spun out on Stage 2, and Garry Jennings suffered a puncture late in the day after leading.

International Leader Manus Kelly, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings all gave their thoughts to Chris Ashmore at the end of Day 1…

Chris spoke with National category leader Damien Tourish, second placed Ian Barrett and third placed Kevin Gallagher…