Fears major project on Arranmore may not happen

There’s concern that a major foreshore project on Arranmore Island may not come to fruition.

A member of the Donegal Islands Committee has expressed grave disappointment that a funding application deadline failed to be met by Donegal County Council.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the project has now been delayed another year and there are fears that the project may not be delivered as a planning application to develop the proposed site on the island is due to expire next year.

He says action is urgently needed to address a number of issues on the island: