Donegal man to be sentenced next week for assaulting former Derry City Footballer

A Donegal man is due to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding a former Derry City Footballer last year.

The court was told 39 year old Martin Cheung of Ardban Muff assaulted Barry Molloy in a bar in Derry on March 27th last year, resulting in Mr Molloy sustaining a laceration to his left ear and to the left side of his forehead.

Muff man Martin Cheung pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Barry Molloy.

The court was told a second charge of unlawful wounding with intent would be left on the books, not to be proceeded with without leave of the court nor of the High Court.

A PPS barrister told Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey that Mr Molloy told him that he did not believe the 39 year old meant to injure him to the extent which he had, nor did he want Cheung to be sent to jail.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that Cheung, wished to acknowledge Mr Molloy’s extremely generous and fair minded views of the incident.

The defendant was released on continuing bail and will be sentenced on Tuesday of next week.