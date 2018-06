It’s emerged some ferry sailings between Rathmullan and Buncrana had to be cancelled in recent days because of a build-up of a sand bar at Buncrana, resulting in the ferry being unable to dock.

In February, Donegal County Council had applied for a licence from the EPA to remove and dump the silt at sea, but such a licence can take up to six months to be granted.

Cllr Liam Blaney is appealing to the EPA to grant the licence as soon as possible so the issue can be addressed: