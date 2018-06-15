Body exhumed in Sligo confirmed to not be that of Arlene Arkinson

The family of missing Castlederg teenager Arlene Arkinson have said they are devastated by the latest setback in the search for her body.

BBC News is reporting that the family has been informed that a body exhumed from a grave in Sligo in March is not that of the missing 15-year-old.

The teenager disappeared in 1994 after attending a disco in Bundoran and was last seen in the company of convicted child killer Robert Howard, who died in prison in 2015.

According to BBC News, it was alleged at one point that the body exhumed from a grave in Sligo was that of a woman with long hair, wrapped in plastic.

Tests were carried out and the family were told last week that it was not the body of Arlene Arkinson.

Details about the body in the grave were disclosed in Garda files obtained by the coroner as part of an ongoing inquest into Arlene’s death.

It’s understood the files showed that a body was discovered in 1996 by gravediggers but it’s believed it was not reported until three years later.

However, a decision to exhume the body was not taken until the file was examined by the coroner in Belfast that the authorities in Sligo obtained an order to exhume the body.

The inquest into the teenager’s death is due to resume in Belfast on Monday.