Vote on Irish Road Haulage Industry could have implications

A North West MEP has expressed concern that a vote taking place in the European Parliament later, could have significant implications for Irish Road Hauliers.

MEPs are considering a delay in backing new rules governing the sector that would apply across the EU.

Independent MEP, Marian Harkin says compromises have been reached to cover specific challenges faced by Irish truck drivers.

She is concerned, if further amendments are allowed to the new regulations, they could negatively impact the sector in Ireland: