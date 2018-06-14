Taylor Swift ‘can’t wait to play Dublin’ this weekend

Taylor Swift has taken to social media to share her excitement ahead of her Croke Park gigs this Friday and Saturday.

Swift, who is already in Ireland ahead of her two nights at the country’s biggest stadium, shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption “DUBLIN!! I can’t wait to play for you on Friday and Saturday!”

The pop starlet is bringing her critically acclaimed Reputation Tour to the capital this weekend and will be the first female to headline Croke Park two nights in a row since its redevelopment.

28-year-old Swift reportedly arrived in Ireland on Sunday with her musicians and dancers and has headed-off on a mini holiday before she takes to the stage.

If you are heading along to either of the shows at the weekend concert organisers have advised that there is no facilities for early queuing.

Doors for the concerts open at 5.45pm, with support act Charli XCX set to perform at 6.30pm.

The second support act Camila Cabello is due on stage at 7.15pm, with Taylor Swift’s two-hour show to follow.

To get to the concert, fans are being urged to walk, cycle or use public transport, as parking will not be available in the residential areas around the stadium.

Bags over A5 size will not be allowed into the stadium and searches will be in place.

These will be Swift’s first Irish shows since she played the 3Arena in Dublin in June, 2015.

Tickets are still on sale via usual outlets.

