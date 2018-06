Storm Hector is at its worst at the moment (7am) with two separate weather warnings in place.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo – while there’s a yellow warning for 13 other counties including Dublin, Kildare, Clare and Kerry.

There’s also a risk of coastal flooding as the winds coincide with high spring tides.

Met Eireann’s Gerry Murphy says the winds will east throughout the day: