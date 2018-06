Storm Hector has left thousands of homes and businesses across Donegal without power this morning.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo – while there’s a yellow warning for 13 other counties including Dublin, Kildare, Clare and Kerry.

We’re being warned to watch out for gusts of up to 125 km/hr.

There are also reports of fallen trees across the county- and Gardaí are urging motorists to take care on the roads.

Paul Hand is from ESB Networks: