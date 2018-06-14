PSNI in Omagh keen to speak with man armed with knife following robbery

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following a robbery in the Hospital Road area of Omagh yesterday evening.

It’s believed a woman was approached by a man demanding money in the area of the walkway between Winter’s Grove and Winter’s Garden between 6pm – 6.30pm last evening.

Police say they particularly are keen to speak with a male who has been described as tall, well-built, wearing a dark hoodie, black trousers and grey trainers and in possession of a knife.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact detectives in Omagh.