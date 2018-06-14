New Donegal electoral boundaries revealed

The new Donegal electoral boundaries have been revealed.

Changes include that Inishowen is to be split in two but both remaining in one district while the same with Letterkenny and Milford.

The Committee is recommending a division of the county into 7 local electoral areas, to be formed around the following; Letterkenny, Donegal, Carndonagh, Glenties, Milford, Buncrana and Lifford- Stranorlar.

The Committee’s recommendations are summarised as follows:

The Committee recommends that the Municipal Districts in Donegal are constituted as follows:

Donegal Municipal District – comprising Donegal local electoral area

Glenties Municipal District – comprising Glenties local electoral area

Inishowen Municipal District – comprising Buncrana and Carndonagh local electoral areas

Letterkenny – Milford Municipal District – comprising of Letterkenny and Milford local electoral areas

Lifford – Stranorlar Municipal District – comprising Lifford- Stranorlar local electoral area