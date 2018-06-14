Harps seek upset against leaders UCD – Gareth Harkin

With one game to go before the break in the SSE Airtricity League, Finn Harps are looking to go into it with another set of three points.

The task at hand will be greater than they faced in recent weeks as Harps welcome the league leaders UCD to Finn Park.

Harps go into the game after a fantastic win in Galway last Friday.

Gareth Harkin is back in the Harps line up after missing almost three months with a knee injury.

Speaking to Ryan Ferry, Gareth is pleased to be playing again and says a win would be ideal before the break…