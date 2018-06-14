Harps have a chance against UCD: Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says they will need to be at the top of their game to be in with any chance of getting the better of First Division leaders UCD in Ballybofey on Friday night.

The Harps boss fully respects the threat that UCD poses with the likes of the league’s leading goalscorer Georgie Kelly in their squad.

Horgan has concerns over the fitness of Ciaran O’Connor, Mark Coyle, Keith Cowan and Jesse Devers while Adam Duffy, Liam Walsh and Lee Toland remain on the injured list.

Tommy McBride is available after missing the victory over Galway.

Horgan says anything can happen in football and Harps could have a chance against the division’s top side…