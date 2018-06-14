Cappry to Ballybofey road safety works to commence this month

It’s been confirmed that long awaited road safety works on the Cappry to Ballybofey road are due to commence on 25th June.

Works will include kerbing, footpath works, strengthening and resurfacing works along with the installation of traffic calming measures.

Cathaoirleach of Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan is welcoming the announcement.

He says he has been lobbying for the works to begin for some time and hopes it will aid in reducing the number of fatalities on that stretch of road: