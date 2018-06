Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a raid on a Post Office in Sligo.

Gardaí say two men armed with knives robbed a sum of cash from Maugheraboy Post Office just after 2 o’clock yesterday.

They fled on foot but were arrested a short time later – no one was injured and all the stolen cash was recovered.

The two men – who are in their late teens – have been charged and are due to appear at Manorhamilton District Court this morning.