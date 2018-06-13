Orange weather warning issued for Donegal as Storm Hector approaches

Met Éireann have issued a status orange wind weather warning for Donegal as Storm Hector approaches Ireland.

It comes into effect from this evening and will last until tomorrow morning.

The warning has also been issued for Galway, Mayo and Sligo and will last “for a time on Thursday morning, south to southwest winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

In a statement, Donegal County Council say that due to the fast moving nature of the depression and the forecasted high tides for the Donegal Bay area, there is potential for very high winds in localised areas especially in the Donegal bay area.

The local authority is urging the public to take extra care when outdoors during this weather event.

The Pier Car Park, Quay Street in Donegal Town will be closed this evening due to expected high tides overnight and the Status Orange wind weather warning in place.

The Council can be contacted on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.