Donegal County Council is exploring the possibility of creating bus spaces on Buncrana Main Street.

The issue is flagged up regularly that there is not enough room for a bus to pull in on the street and for traffic to move freely which in turn causes delays.

The Council is to assess the situation and give an update at the next sitting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Cllr jack Murray says with an ever increasing number in tourists visiting the busy area, the issue needs to be addressed: