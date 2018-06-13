HighlandTV: Manus Kelly & Donal Barrett on defending their Donegal crown

Just three men have won the Donegal International Rally three years in a row – driver Cathal Curley in 1972 to 1974 and the crew of Billy Coleman and Ronan Morgan from 1984 to 1986.

Defending Champions Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett could join them on Sunday if they are first home in their trusted Subaru Impreza S12b.

Having won the National Rally in 2015, the Glenswilly Milford partnership won back to back Internationals to be the most successful all Donegal crew on the biggest rally on the Irish Motorsport calender.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the rally with the double winning local duo…

