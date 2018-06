Finn Harps Manager Olllie Horgan has wished Paddy McCourt every success with his new role as head of Derry City’s Youth Academy.

Ten years after leaving Derry, McCourt is to rejoin the Brandywell club in October to take up his new role.

In the meantime, he will continue to play for Finn Harps as his career takes a new direction at the end of the season.

Ollie says Paddy is committed to Harps and wished him well with his new job…