Donegal water supplies to be up to standard by end of year

The EPA says it is hopeful that water supplies in Donegal, over which it took action with Irish Water earlier this year, will be brought up to standard by the years end.

The EPA today published its annual report for 2017 which showed a high level of compliance in Donegal and that no water supplies in the county were subject to boil notices last year.

It confirmed that action was taken against Irish Water over water supplies in Fintown, Greencastle, Cashelard, Gortahork, Portnoo and Rathmullan which resulted in a 6,000 euro fine.

Michelle Roche is Drinking Water Inspector with the EPA, she says issues should be resolved before the end of the year: