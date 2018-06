A Councillor wants rules relaxed that would allow people paint local authority owned homes.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says he has been contacted by a number of people who have offered to paint the exterior of older people’s homes but have been refused permission to do so.

The council is instead seeking tenders for the painting of all its housing stock.

Councillor McMonagle believes allowing people paint the houses themselved would speed up the process and save the council money: