Council engineers urged to address “traffic chaos” at Kilmacrennan

There are calls on Donegal County Council Engineers to address what’s been described as ‘traffic chaos’ at Kilmacrennan.

Ongoing road works there on the N56 at the Blue Banks are said to be causing huge traffic delays with fears local businesses are now taking a hit as a result.

A number of options have been put forward to the local authority for consideration, including a temporary yellow box or the moving of existing lights.

Cllr. James Pat McDaid says this weekend will bring even more tailbacks to the area something needs to be done to alleviate the problem: