Average rent for new tenancies in Donegal €548

The average rent for new tenancies in Donegal for the first quarter of this year is €548 up €28 compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index, rent inflation nationally has slowed to 0.4%, from 1.1% in the last quarter of 2017.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board, in the period from January to March this year, the standardised national average rent for new tenancies in County Donegal was €548, up from €522 in the same period of 2017, an increase of almost 5% and up €9 from the last quarter of 2017.

The report, based on 19,879 new and renewed tenancies in the first quarter of 2018 showed that in Dublin the average rent for new tenancies stood at €1,527, in the greater Dublin area it was €1,104; outside of the Greater Dublin Area, new average rents were €791.