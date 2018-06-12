Toland and Barrett feature as Irish World Cup dreams end

The Republic of Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup are over.

They lost 1-nil away to Norway this evening in Stavanger to leave Colin Bell’s side unable to make the playoffs from Group 3.

A first half Caroline Graham Hansen penalty was the difference between the sides.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started once again in midfield for Ireland while Milford’s Amber Barrett was a sub late in the game but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin missed out on the double header with Norway having only just returned to action with Shelbourne Ladies after a leg injury while Amy Boyle-Carr missed out due to the Leaving Certificate.

Ireland’s final Group 3 game will be against Northern Ireland in August.