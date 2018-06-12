One of Highland’s most loved broadcasters, Vincent Kelly has died

One of Highland Radio’s most loved broadcasters has sadly passed away.

Vincent Kelly died peacefully in the care of his family and friends at the Foyle Hospice on Monday morning.

Vincent was with Highland Radio from day one and had a loyal following of listeners who stayed with him throughout the decades.

He was known for his dulcet tones over the airwaves, a diverse taste in music and was a kind and caring gentleman both on and off the air.

Our deepest sympathies go out to his children Paul, Peter, Alison, their mother Sadie, and his twin sister Adelaide, partner Sue, son in-law Michael, daughter in-law Zefa, grandchildren Sarah, David and Flynn and his wider circle of family and friends.

Staff, both past and present, were remembering Vincent on today’s Nine til Noon Show…