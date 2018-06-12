Minister to answer for Donegal disability funding controversy in Seanad

The Minister for Disabilities is to be challenged in the Seanad later over a decision not to fund the joint application by The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, iCare in Inishowen and Extern under the Ability Programme.

There is anger locally following revelations that out of €16 million in funding for young people with disabilities under the Programme, none of it is going to Donegal.

A debate on the issue is happening this afternoon between Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn and Minister Finian McGrath.

Senator MacLochlainn says to not grant the funding is completely unacceptable and the Minister must urgently review that decision: