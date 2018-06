Rory McIlroy believes his current form puts him in contention to win the U-S Open for the second time this week.

The 2011 champion tees off alongside Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday afternoon.

McIlroy finished fifth at the Master and second at the recent B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

The Ulsterman says he is feeling confident heading into the second major of the year…