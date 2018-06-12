Increase in those misusing disabled parking bays at local park

Meetings have been held with council officials in Derry in relation to the misuse of Disabled Parking at Brooke Park.

It follows concern raised by a number of people whose family members have disabled parking badges, but when visiting Brooke Park they could not get parked as the designated spaces were filled with cars that were not displaying the relevant parking permit.

Local Cllr Patricia Logue is urging those responsible to stop mistreating the parking bays.

She says that a number of options can be explored in a bid to address the issue: