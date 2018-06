Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy will be back on the roads of Donegal this weekend battling for another International Rally win.

The crew lifted the title for the first time together in 2015 after a number of years trying. That was Garry’s second and Rory’s fourth.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly, Garry says he will need alot of things to go right if he and Rory are to be champions again.