Government warned of battle unless disability funding is reviewed

The Governments been warned that it will have a battle on its hands unless it urgently reviews a decision to not fund Donegal charity groups under the ability programme.

The weekend’s announcement by Pobal has caused huge controversy as only one project north of Dublin- Galway is to receive funding.

The Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath was not present in the Seanad earlier to participate in a debate with Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn, instead Minister Catherine Byrne took his place.

Senator MacLochlainn speaking in the Seanad earlier today: